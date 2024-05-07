Alberta ombudsman finds flaws in benefits for people with developmental disabilities

The Alberta Ombudsman has unveiled a critical report shedding light on systemic issues within the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program. The investigation, prompted by a complaint from a concerned mother advocating for her son, has revealed significant flaws in how the program assesses intellectual capacity and determines eligibility for support.At the center of the issue is the outdated Developmental Disabilities Regulation, which, according to the ombudsman's findings, unfairly limits the assessment of PDD program applicants based solely on IQ scores. The report highlights a case where a mother's son was deemed ineligible for program support solely due to his IQ score, despite arguments that it did not accurately reflect his real-world abilities."The IQ score alone should not be the sole determinant of eligibility for the PDD program," emphasized Alberta Ombudsman Kevin Brezinski. "Our investigation has uncovered systemic flaws in the program's decision-making process, ultimately impacting access to essential benefits for individuals with developmental disabilities."The report underscores a 2013 decision by the Court of Queen’s Bench, which identified similar legislative shortcomings in the Regulation. Despite previous acknowledgment of these issues, the Department of Seniors, Community and Social Services has failed to amend the Regulation in a meaningful way, according to the ombudsman's findings.To address these systemic concerns, the ombudsman has proposed two recommendations aimed at improving procedures for future PDD program applicants. However, the Department has yet to fully accept and implement these recommendations, leaving the fate of much-needed reforms uncertain."With an upcoming review of the Regulation in September 2024, there is a crucial opportunity for the Department to rectify these longstanding issues and ensure a fair and equitable process for individuals seeking support through the PDD program," added Brezinski.