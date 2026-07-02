Alberta opens applications for $1 million cancer research grants

CALGARY — Alberta researchers, health organizations and community groups can now apply for up to $1 million in provincial funding aimed at improving cancer prevention, screening and early detection across the province.The Alberta government announced applications are open for the latest round of the Cancer Research for Screening and Prevention (CRSP) grant program, which supports Alberta-led projects designed to strengthen cancer screening, reduce barriers to care and improve patient outcomes.Health officials say the program is focused on identifying gaps in cancer prevention and screening services, particularly for Albertans living in rural and remote areas, First Nations and Métis communities, and younger populations that may face challenges accessing care.“Cancer affects almost every family in Alberta, with about one in two Albertans expected to develop cancer in their lifetime,” said Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright..Alberta launches 10-year cancer care strategy backed by $1.2 billion funding commitment\n\n.“Early screening and diagnosis saves lives, improves outcomes and gives Albertans more time with their loved ones. That is why we are spending on research that helps more Albertans access screening, reduce their cancer risk and get the care they need sooner.”Since its launch in 2022, the CRSP program has provided $12.6 million to 18 projects focused on improving cancer prevention and screening across Alberta.According to the government, funded initiatives have worked to reduce barriers to care and increase access to screening services, particularly in underserved communities where early detection can be more difficult.The latest funding round will support projects that improve cancer screening practices, promote health and prevent cancer-related illnesses, and develop new care pathways for patients.Applications will be evaluated by a national panel of cancer experts, health system leaders and patients. Projects will also be assessed on their potential to be expanded across Alberta.Eligible applicants include Alberta-based post-secondary institutions, First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities and organizations, non-profit groups, health-care agencies and providers, and municipalities.Applications are open until July 24, and previous applicants are eligible to apply again.