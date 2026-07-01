Alberta opens applications for $100 energy rebate as nearly 3.4 million residents become eligible

CALGARY — Albertans can now apply for the province’s new $100 Alberta Energy Rebate, with the UCP government saying the one-time payment will provide direct financial relief to help offset rising household costs.Applications opened July 1 and will remain available until September 30 through the provincial government’s online portal. Eligible Albertans who apply and are approved are expected to receive payment by Interac e-transfer within 14 days.The rebate was announced by the Alberta government as an alternative to fuel tax relief, with officials arguing direct payments provide more meaningful assistance by helping cover a wider range of expenses, including groceries, utilities and transportation costs.Finance Minister Jason Nixon said the program is intended to ensure support reaches Albertans quickly and directly.“The Alberta Energy Rebate goes beyond fuel costs. It's about making sure more Albertans are receiving the right supports, when and where they need them most. By delivering payments directly, we are guaranteeing relief reaches more Albertans now, not later,” Nixon said..UPDATED: DANI-BUCKS!: Alberta to send $100 energy rebate cheques to 3.4 million residents amid high oil prices.The government estimates nearly 3.4 million Albertans are eligible for the rebate. Officials say the payment provides more than 50% greater savings on average than Albertans would have received through three months of fuel tax relief.To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside in Alberta, hold a verified Alberta.ca account, have filed a 2025 tax return and have a household income of $225,000 or less.For rebate purposes, a household is defined as either a single individual or two people who are married or living in a common-law relationship. Adult roommates, children over 18 and other adult family members living at the same address are considered separate households and must each apply individually.Albertans receiving benefits through the Alberta Seniors Benefit, Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), the Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) or Income Support as of July 1 will be automatically enrolled and do not need to submit an application.Applicants must log into a verified Alberta.ca account and ensure the address listed on their Alberta driver’s licence or identification card matches the information associated with their account before completing the application process.The province said all applications will be reviewed and validated before payments are issued.The Alberta Energy Rebate is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for provincial or federal benefit programs. Eligible Albertans have until September 30 to submit an application.