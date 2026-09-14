Alberta opens applications for $275,000 in scholarships for women and under-represented students

CALGARY — The Alberta government is accepting applications for three scholarship programs offering up to 110 post-secondary students $2,500 each.The Persons Case Scholarship, Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Scholarship and Women in Technical and Applied Arts Scholarship provide a combined $275,000 annually.Applications for the scholarships are open until Oct. 30.“Talent and determination should be the only limits on what women in Alberta can achieve,” said Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir.Fir said the scholarships are intended to remove barriers, create opportunities and help more women pursue leadership roles and careers that will contribute to Alberta’s future.Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall said the programs will help Alberta develop the skilled workers needed across several sectors.“These scholarships are helping more Albertans access post-secondary education, develop in-demand skills and pursue rewarding careers across a wide range of fields,” said McDougall..Alberta arts minister says E Street Band's guitarist champion for music .The Persons Case Scholarship is available to Albertans studying arts, humanities and social sciences whose work advances gender equality. It also supports students entering fields where their gender is under-represented or disadvantaged.The scholarship has been offered in Alberta for 47 years and is named after the landmark Persons Case, which established that women were legally recognized as “persons” eligible for appointment to the Canadian Senate.The Women in STEM Scholarship supports women studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics. The six-year-old program is intended to help more women enter fields connected to Alberta’s technology, research and innovation sectors.Women preparing for technical careers in film, television, music and other cultural industries can apply for the Women in Technical and Applied Arts Scholarship.Now in its third year, that scholarship is aimed at increasing the number of skilled women working in Alberta’s growing creative industries.During the 2025-26 academic year, the government provided 50 Women in STEM Scholarships worth a combined $125,000.Another 40 students received Persons Case Scholarships totalling $100,000, while 20 Women in Technical and Applied Arts Scholarships accounted for the remaining $50,000.Each successful applicant will receive $2,500 toward their post-secondary education.