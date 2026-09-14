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Alberta opens applications for $275,000 in scholarships for women and under-represented students

Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir.
Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir.Supplied
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Alberta
Abpoli
Myles Mcdougall
Abpol
Tanya Fir
Persons Case Scholarship
Women in STEM
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