Alberta opens Canada’s first commercial carbon storage hub near Edmonton

Alberta has opened what is being described as Canada’s first project of its kind dedicated to commercial carbon storage, marking a significant expansion of the province’s carbon capture, utilization and storage sector.Bison Low Carbon Ventures officially opened the Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub near the village of Legal in Sturgeon County on Thursday.The facility's first phase is licensed to store up to 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. Company officials say future expansion plans could increase capacity to at least three million tonnes per year.The project represents an initial private-sector spend of about $17 million, with future phases expected to bring total spending to nearly $150 million.The storage hub is designed to permanently store captured carbon dioxide from industrial emitters, a process proponents say can reduce emissions while allowing continued operation of manufacturing and energy facilities.Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow said the project demonstrates continued business confidence in Alberta.“Spending like this showcase the confidence in Alberta as the best place to spend, grow and build,” Schow said.Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said the project reinforces Alberta’s position in carbon capture technology and supports the province’s oil and gas industry.“Projects like the Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub play a key role in Alberta producing the most responsible oil and gas in the world,” Jean said..Bison Low Carbon Ventures president Matthew Brister said the facility will offer carbon storage options for both large industrial customers connected through pipelines and smaller projects that transport captured carbon dioxide by truck.“Bringing the Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub into operation is a strong achievement for Bison, our partner PrairieSky, and our major spendors Marubeni and Mizuho,” Brister said.The project received support from Invest Alberta Corporation, which worked with Bison and Japanese companies Marubeni and Mizuho during the development process.Acting Invest Alberta CEO Keith Bradley said the opening demonstrates Alberta’s ability to move carbon capture projects from planning to operation.Carbon capture, utilization and storage has become a central component of Alberta’s strategy to reduce industrial emissions while maintaining growth in the energy sector. The province is home to several large-scale carbon capture projects and has promoted the technology as a way to balance emissions reductions with continued resource development.The Meadowbrook facility is expected to serve industrial customers in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland and could become one of the province’s larger carbon storage sites as additional phases are completed.