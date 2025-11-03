Alberta opens new international office in Abu Dhabi to boost trade and energy ties

Alberta is expanding its global presence with a new international office in Abu Dhabi, aimed at deepening connections with one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for energy and trade.Premier Danielle Smith announced the office while in the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference. She said the move is part of Alberta’s broader push to attract foreign investment and support local businesses entering new markets across the Middle East and North Africa.“Alberta isn’t waiting for opportunity; we’re creating it,” Smith said. “By opening our office in Abu Dhabi, we’re positioning Alberta at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic regions for energy, innovation and investment.”.The office, located within the Canadian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, will focus on fostering partnerships in sectors including energy, agriculture, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. It is also expected to help Alberta firms expand into the region while drawing capital back to the province.Abu Dhabi was chosen as a strategic hub due to its global role in energy and logistics and its position as a key business gateway in the Middle East. Alberta’s exports to the region totalled $700.8 million in 2024, led by machinery and agricultural products such as wheat.The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are Alberta’s largest Middle Eastern export markets, accounting for a combined $392.9 million in goods last year.With the addition of the Abu Dhabi office, Alberta now operates 18 international offices worldwide, including in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.