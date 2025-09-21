Alberta opens new veterinary training centre at U of C to address shortage

Alberta’s government marked the grand opening of the University of Calgary’s Veterinary Learning Commons this week, a project aimed at doubling the number of veterinarians trained in the province each year.The province spent $68.5 million on the facility at the university’s Spyhill campus, which will expand student intake from 50 to 100 annually. The government says the move is necessary to address a shortage of veterinary professionals, particularly in rural Alberta, where demand for livestock and large animal care continues to climb.“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Alberta,” said Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall. .“The grand opening of the new Veterinary Learning Commons will create more opportunities for Albertans to study veterinary medicine right here in Alberta.”Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson said the additional graduates will improve animal care and food safety across the province. “More vets, especially in rural Alberta, will mean better support for producers and improved care for livestock,” he said.The Veterinary Learning Commons features new classrooms, gathering areas and wellness spaces designed to support both education and student wellbeing. .The University of Calgary said the expansion will not only increase capacity but also modernize training, including a practicum model that connects students with rural practices.“This crucial provincial spend into the expansion of our Faculty of Veterinary Medicine facilities is already making an impact,” said University of Calgary president Ed McCauley. “We now have the capacity to train twice as many new veterinarians each year.”Renate Weller, dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, called the shortage of veterinarians “crisis-point” and said the new facility will help address attrition by updating curriculum and mental health supports.The province began spending on the expansion in 2022, with $58.5 million committed over three years. An additional $10 million was provided in 2023.Alberta is one of Canada’s largest livestock producers, leading in cattle numbers, ranking second in sheep and lamb production, and accounting for 11% of the national pig herd.