Alberta, Ottawa commit $68.5M to boost job training and workforce supports

The governments of Alberta and Canada are investing $68.5 million over three years in a joint effort aimed at strengthening workforce training programs and helping thousands of workers transition into in-demand jobs across the province.The funding agreement between the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada is expected to support at least 7,800 workers through expanded training, employment services and re-skilling initiatives designed to respond to ongoing shifts in the global economy.The money is being delivered through an amendment to the Labour Market Development Agreement and will be distributed over the 2025-26 to 2027-28 fiscal years.Officials say the goal is to help workers adapt to economic uncertainty while connecting them more quickly to available jobs, with funding directed toward employers, unions, training providers and industry groups.“In a changing global economy, our focus is on what we can control – making sure Albertans have the skills, support and opportunities to succeed,” said Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Joseph Schow.“These investments will help workers connect quickly to training and in-demand jobs and ensure Alberta’s workforce remains strong, adaptable and competitive.”Federal officials say the initiative is part of a broader workforce response strategy aimed at ensuring workers are not left behind as global trade conditions shift.“Canada’s workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together,” said federal Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu.“As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges.”.The program will rely on Alberta’s existing network of employment and training service providers to deliver local supports tailored to regional labour market needs. These providers will coordinate with employers and sector groups to deliver job placement assistance, skills training and career planning services.A portion of the funding will also support Alberta’s Employment Connections service, which helps displaced or transitioning workers navigate available programs and track progress back into the labour market.“Alberta’s workforce is our province’s greatest strength,” said Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon.“By strengthening career and employment supports, we are providing a launch pad for Albertans seeking employment with the resources, guidance and opportunities they need to succeed.”Additional funding will flow through Alberta’s Foundational Learning Assistance Program under Advanced Education, which helps eligible learners cover education and living costs while upgrading skills.“A skilled workforce is essential to our province’s economic strength,” said Minister of Advanced Education Myles McDougall.“By supporting learners through the Foundational Learning Assistance Program, we’re helping Albertans upgrade their skills, reduce financial barriers, and move into in-demand careers that keep our economy strong.”Officials say the supports are targeted primarily at unemployed and underemployed workers, as well as those in transition from sectors facing global market pressure, including steel, softwood lumber and other tariff-exposed industries.