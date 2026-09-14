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Alberta, Ottawa spend $24.8 million to expand rural high-speed internet

Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.
Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Internet
Nate Glubish
Abpol
Internet Access
Buckley Belanger
high-speed internet
rural development
Universal Broadband Fund
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Western Standard
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