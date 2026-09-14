Alberta, Ottawa spend $24.8 million to expand rural high-speed internet

CALGARY — More than 1,800 rural and remote Alberta households are slated to receive high-speed internet service through two new government-funded broadband projects.The Alberta and federal governments announced they are spending $24.8 million to connect 1,833 households across the province.Officials said reliable and affordable internet access will help rural Albertans use online services, operate businesses, participate in the digital economy and remain connected with family and friends.“No matter where Albertans live, they should have access to reliable, high-speed internet,” said Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.“This investment will help connect more rural and remote communities, support local businesses, create new opportunities and improve access to the services people rely on every day.”The funding comes through an existing broadband agreement between Alberta and Ottawa. The two governments announced the partnership in March 2022, pledging to spend as much as $780 million to expand high-speed internet access in rural, remote and indigenous communities.Federal Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger said dependable internet has become essential for accessing health care, starting a business and communicating with loved ones..CARPAY: Welcome to the surveillance state — Canada's new Internet laws belong in Orwell's 1984.“That’s why we are committed to providing access to high-speed internet to 100% of Canadian households by 2030,” Belanger said. “Today’s announcement marks a step towards that goal.”The province says 98.2% of Alberta households currently have access to high-speed internet.When Alberta launched its broadband strategy in 2022, approximately 201,000 households were considered underserved.Governments have since committed $646 million from the $780-million Universal Broadband Fund agreement to 82 projects expected to connect approximately 137,100 households.According to the province, 21 projects have been completed and brought high-speed service to 20,600 households. Another 46 projects are underway and are expected to connect approximately 11,900 households, while 15 projects in the planning stage are expected to reach another 5,600.An additional 93,700 households are expected to receive coverage through other federal programs and private-sector spending.The Alberta government says more than 230,800 households have received or will soon receive high-speed internet access — equivalent to approximately 115% of the 201,000 households identified as underserved in 2022.The province also estimates construction associated with its broadband strategy will create as many as 2,000 jobs across Alberta.