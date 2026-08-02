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Alberta, Ottawa spend $52 million to modernize Calgary Olympic Oval

Calgary’s Olympic Oval was the first indoor facility of it’s kind in the world and is in need of repair.
Calgary’s Olympic Oval was the first indoor facility of it’s kind in the world and is in need of repair.Willie Pavlinec/GOFOTO/Wikipedia
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