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Alberta outlines plan to tackle unpaid oil and gas property taxes

Oil Well
Oil WellWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Brian Jean
Dan Williams
Rural Municipalities Of Alberta
Alberta Energy Regulator
Orphaned Wells
Explorers and Producers Association of Canada
Tristan Goodman
Property Tax Accountability Strategy

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