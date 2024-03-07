Alberta Parks introduces new camping reservation platform

Ready, set....CAMP!As summer draws near, Albertans and visitors alike are gearing up for outdoor adventures, with camping enthusiasts eagerly marking their calendars for the May long weekend, which traditionally kicks off the camping season. This year, Alberta Parks is set to usher in the season with the launch of a new camping reservation platform aimed at streamlining the booking process and enhancing the camping experience across the province.In the first 10 days since its inception, the new camping reservation platform has already processed more than 11,500 reservations, totalling almost 36,000 nights booked. With features designed to cater to a variety of camping preferences, including individual, backcountry, group and comfort camping options, the platform offers users the flexibility to plan their camping trips in advance on a rolling 90-day window for individual and backcountry camping and up to 180 days ahead for group and comfort camping."We know how excited campers are to visit our provincial parks," said Minister of Forestry and Parks, Todd Loewen.Loewen lauded the platform's ability to connect campers with their ideal camping spots, whether it's amidst the mountains, alongside a tranquil lakeside or in the serene backcountry.The site has more than 9,000 reservable individual sites, 205 backcountry permits, 71 comfort units and 157 group camping areas available.Additionally, the province boasts 5,000 first-come, first-served sites."We are making it easier for Albertans and visitors from around the world to book top-notch camping experiences in the province," said Minister of Tourism and Sport, Joseph Schow.Despite the increasing demand for online reservation services, Alberta Parks has maintained its camping reservation fee at $12 since 2009. This fee helps offset the costs associated with providing reservation services, including online platforms, call center operations, merchant fees, compliance with Payment Card Industry standards and staffing resources.