Alberta partners with indigenous communities to restore caribou habitats

Alberta's government is teaming up with Fort McKay First Nation and the Athabasca Landing Métis Community Association to restore critical caribou habitats in Northern Alberta, investing $1.25 million in the initiative.Caribou populations in Alberta have been declining, prompting the government to implement a long-term recovery plan. These animals require specific habitats, and over 200,000 km of legacy seismic lines need restoration within their ranges, a task that demands specialized and local expertise."By restoring caribou habitat, we are setting caribou populations up for recovery," said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. ."This work takes time, but through replanting and reforesting habitats, we are supporting caribou populations and creating job opportunities for Albertans, all while also supporting traditional indigenous land uses."Fort McKay First Nation will receive a $1-million grant to reforest legacy seismic lines and restore caribou habitats. This work aligns with the Moose Lake Access Management Plan and focuses on the Red Earth caribou range in northeast Alberta. The First Nation will develop a treatment plan that assesses and prioritizes areas needing restoration, prepares sites for tree planting, and manages access to ensure long-term success.The Athabasca Landing Métis Community Association has been awarded a $250,000 grant over two years to restore habitats for the Wandering caribou herd. This funding will help the community expand their expertise in restoration planning, treatment delivery, and monitoring within the Wandering River sub-region, building their capacity for future caribou habitat restoration projects."Athabasca Landing Métis Community Association is thrilled to be part of the Wandering River Pilot Seismic Line Restoration Project to improve environmental sustainability practices within our traditional territory," said a representative from the association. "This opportunity will create employment for our members, develop skills, and acquire organizational capacity for ongoing participation in the Caribou Habitat Recovery Program."Quick Facts:Alberta’s woodland caribou population is listed as a threatened species.Budget 2024 allocated $38.1 million for caribou recovery planning and actions, including $24.5 million in federal agreements and $13.6 million in provincial funding.$8.5 million is earmarked for caribou habitat restoration in the Moose Lake area.More than $70 million has been invested in caribou habitat restoration through the Caribou Habitat Restoration Program.Over 1,000 kilometers of abandoned seismic lines have been restored in caribou ranges as of 2022, with a goal of restoring more than 2,500 kilometers by 2026-27.