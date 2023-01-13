Alberta Party Leader Barry Morishita said cabinet ministers, including premiers, should be unable to interfere with the judicial system.
“This must be publicly investigated, any illegal or unethical behavior must be disclosed,” said Morishita in a Thursday tweet.
“The premier must be held accountable for her actions.”
Morishita was commenting on a tweet from Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt, who spoke about former Alberta justice minister Kaycee Madu being shuffled out of the portfolio for interfering in the judicial system.
“Now we have Premier (Danielle) Smith admit that she calls Crown prosecutors about particular cases,” said Bratt.
“This is a major problem.”
“The way our system of justice works is that we do have an independent justice department and independent Crown prosecutors, and I have asked them to consider all charges under the lens of: is it in the public interest to pursue, and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction," said Smith.
“I ask them on a regular basis, as new cases come out, is it in the best interest to pursue and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction?”
The Alberta NDP called for an independent investigation into Smith’s interactions with Crown attorneys on Thursday.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
If my MLA, MP or even premier cannot lobby for me after being unjustly persecuted and prosecuted, WTF good are they? That is the very essence of their job, to protect us from the over reach of an unjust justice system. So who exactly polices the police, prosecutors and Judges? If our elected officials have no authority to do so, what makes us different than any other dictatorship?
"Barry" obviously hasnt thought this through. Prosecutors come in all sizes, shapes and stripes. Same as cops, there are good ones, bad ones, and everything in between. And if he thinks that there arent judges that get appointed to the bench from time to time that shouldnt be there, maybe he is in the wrong place as leader of a political party. How many days did Tamara Lich spend behind bars? For what reason???
More now than ever we need our elected officials to protect from dirty radical prosecutors who, in tge last 3 years have taken to prosecuting people by intimidation, a dictator(Kenney/Trudeau) implement an unjust law, a radical prosecutor draws up arrest warrants, gets a radical judge to sign off on it, then the intimidation starts, the person is arrested, locked up for months(Tamara Lich) cussing them to lose their job, their home, their family, then they get released on bail, with such stringent restrictions they can’t work, this goes on for months on end, until they can’t postpone it any longer, then they simply drop the charges, nothing ever happens to the cops, prosecutor or judge for malicious prosecution, they simply walk away and move on to the next person they want to politically persecute and destroy, knowing they have ruined a persons life and sent a message, mess with big brother and we will ruin you.
