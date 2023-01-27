The Alberta Party shared a video endorsement from artificial intelligence on Instagram before taking it down upon people pointing out it's fake.
“Not sure where to file this but the @AlbertaParty posted a video endorsement from an AI on Instagram yesterday and then removed it after commenters pointed out it wasn’t a real person,” said Daveberta Founder Dave Cournoyer in a Thursday tweet.
Cournoyer included a photo of the Instagram comments, which show the Alberta Party admitting the face is an AI, but the words were written by a real person.
“It’s not something we plan to do a whole lot of, but we thought it was an interesting way to start a discussion about the role of AI in society,” said the Alberta Party.
The Alberta Party said this AI “isn’t quite perfect, but he’s getting pretty close.” It said soon people will be unable to tell the difference.
It asked people if they think AI avatars should be labelled in all advertising.
Another photo shows Instagram user Ducks saying the video is strange. Kaden Ave creative team lead Karly Watson asked if it was going to disclose this being an AI and not a real person.
The Alberta Party said Cournoyer was right, but it launched this ad because “it turned out to be bad, so we decided to reshoot it with the real party members behind the message.”
“When you make a mistake, you try and make it better,” it said.
Well Dave, you're right, we did remove it, but not because we were trying to hide anything, we tried something new, and it turned out to be bad, so we decided to reshoot it with the real party members behind the message. When you make a mistake you try and make it better. https://t.co/Y8G4ojn8i7
It followed up by saying imagine if Alberta’s political parties admitted their mistakes instead of doubling down and making them worse.
The party included the video of the AI endorsing it.
Imagine if other political parties in Alberta admitted their mistakes instead of doubling down and making it worse. For anyone who wants to see our slightly stilted AI friend here you go. pic.twitter.com/7tsBRJxFqr
The AI starts off by asking if Alberta needs a third political party.
“If the UCP (United Conservative Party) or NDP is the party for you, that’s just fine,” said the AI.
“But, if like many Albertans you’re stuck between voting a party that doesn’t represent your values or just saying home on election day, maybe it’s time you look for another option.”
He said people might be looking for an option which is fiscally responsible while socially aware. He added they might be searching for a party which believes supporting Alberta’s healthcare, education, and income supports are critical in maintaining a healthy society.
If that sounds like the party to people, he said it is time to support the Alberta Party so they have another choice.
Alberta Party Leader Barry Morishita said January 12 cabinet ministers, including premiers, should be unable to interfere with the judicial system.
“This must be publicly investigated, any illegal or unethical behavior must be disclosed,” said Morishita.
“The premier must be held accountable for her actions.”
Ministers of the Crown, including the Premier, cannot interfere with the judicial system. This must be publicly investigated, any illegal or unethical behavior must be disclosed. The Premier must be held accountable for her actions. #abpolihttps://t.co/NAI3G8iCBn
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Is Barry a real person? Maybe the Alberta Pary is totally AI?? Hey, the main slogan could be: AP is AI, vote for Science!!
