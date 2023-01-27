AI endorsement

The slightly stilted AI friend 

The Alberta Party shared a video endorsement from artificial intelligence on Instagram before taking it down upon people pointing out it's fake. 

“Not sure where to file this but the @AlbertaParty posted a video endorsement from an AI on Instagram yesterday and then removed it after commenters pointed out it wasn’t a real person,” said Daveberta Founder Dave Cournoyer in a Thursday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

