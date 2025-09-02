Alberta Party votes to change name back to Alberta Progressive Conservative Party

The Alberta Party has voted to rebrand itself as the Alberta Progressive Conservative Party, reviving a name once dominant in the province’s politics.Members approved the change in hopes of offering Albertans an alternative to the UCP and NDP, with advocates arguing that most Albertans fall somewhere between the two camps. “We seem to be a province of almost 50/50 progressives and conservatives; that’s a starting point,” said longtime Alberta Party supporter and commentator Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean.Mitchell-MacLean, who rejoined the Alberta Party in protest of what she described as the UCP’s arrogance and disregard for accountability, argued the new name reflects a coalition of voters who want practical policies instead of ideological battles. “I don’t actually care if good policies are considered either progressive or conservative — if they’re good policies then we should be able to have them; full stop,” she said.The decision still needs approval from Elections Alberta. Legal questions remain about whether the UCP’s ownership of the “Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta” name could block the change, though Mitchell-MacLean said trademark disputes in politics often come down to whether a name is actively in use.Supporters of the rebrand believe the move could attract voters who feel alienated by the UCP but unwilling to back the NDP. Critics note that rebuilding the Alberta Party into a competitive force will require much more than a new name.