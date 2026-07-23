Alberta physician numbers hit record high after nearly 10% increase

Alberta added more than 1,200 fully registered physicians over the past year, pushing the province’s doctor count to a record 14,156, according to new figures from the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta.The province said the total represents an increase of 1,226 physicians, or nearly 10%, compared with the same period last year. It is the largest year-over-year increase on record.Every health zone reported growth in physician numbers, including gains in both family medicine and specialist care.Calgary added 446 physicians over the past year, while Edmonton gained 356. The North, Central and South health zones also recorded increases.“More physicians than ever are choosing Alberta,” said Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange.“These numbers show that our spending to attract and retain health professionals are delivering results and helping improve access to care for Albertans across the province.”The government said Alberta gained about 510 family physicians over the past year.More than 1,000 primary care providers and nurse practitioners are currently accepting new patients, while more than 88% of Albertans report having access to a primary care provider.Physicians are also providing care through walk-in clinics, urgent care centres and community practices. The province said many urban clinics offer same-day appointments, with some continuing to accept new patients.“More physicians are choosing Alberta, helping improve access to care in communities across the province,” said Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright.“We’ll continue working with our partners to train, recruit and retain more physicians.”.Budget 2026 included $7.7 billion for physician recruitment, training, compensation and development in 2026-27, an increase of $1.4 billion from the previous year.The Alberta government also announced a $172.3-million increase in physician compensation in June under its 2022-26 master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association.The province said the additional doctors and expanded care options will help improve access to health services across Alberta.