Alberta pledges $69 million to tackle complex classrooms and student mental health

Alberta’s government is committing $69 million over three years to help schools address rising classroom complexity and support student mental health through the Mental Health and Well-Being Grant.Classrooms across the province face growing challenges, including mental health issues that can disrupt learning and add pressure on staff. Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the funding will equip schools with the tools they need to support students and reduce classroom complexity. .“When students’ mental health needs aren’t met, classrooms become more complex. This money will give schools the tools they need to support student mental health, helping to reduce complexity and create a better learning environment for everyone,” Nicolaides said.The funding, drawn from Budget 2025, is designed to complement the work of the Class Size and Complexity Cabinet Committee and address aggression, mental health concerns, and other factors affecting classroom dynamics. Mental health and well-being are seen as essential for academic success, social development, and overall wellness.Rick Wilson, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, said the grant will support the expansion of up to 60 CASA Classrooms by 2027, with 25 already serving students with complex mental health needs. “Improving youth mental health is critically important. This investment will complement our commitment to establish these specialized classrooms across the province,” he said..The grant will be available to all school boards to enhance access to school-based mental health services, provide staff training, and relieve pressure on educators through better resources and tools. Sandra Palazzo, board chair for Edmonton Catholic Schools, said the funding will help schools respond to individual student needs and foster holistic development.The Mental Health and Well-Being Grant builds on previous pilot projects that tested new approaches to supporting student mental health. School boards will be required to report annually on the use of funds and the impact on student well-being.The grant can be used for a range of supports, including training staff in social-emotional learning, trauma-informed practices, and violence threat risk assessment; hiring navigators or wellness coaches; delivering social-emotional learning in classrooms; and staffing CASA classrooms. Up to 20% of the funding can be spent on individualized services such as specialized counselling, clinical services including psychologists and behaviourists, diagnostic assessments, or addiction counselling.