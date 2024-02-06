Alberta poll finds strong support to require parental notification and consent for youth abortions

A survey of Albertans suggested a majority of respondents believe parental consent should be required before minors can get abortions.The phone poll, by National Public Research Canada, found that 62% of respondents supported parental consent or notification for minors seeking abortions and 30% thought neither consent nor notification should be required.The survey was made of 6,047 Albertans on February 1 via interactive voice response. In all, 37,300 calls were made, but only 16.2% responded. The margin of error associated with the total sample is +/- 2.1 percentage points. Results were weighted based on regions in the province and the poll was not commissioned.The poll's preamble stated, "Decisions regarding minor children, such as medical treatments, piercings or tattoos, the use of tanning beds, or even the administration of Advil at school, all require the consent of parents. Minors do not, however, require the consent of their parents to get an abortion in Alberta. Nor is it required for parents to even be notified about their minor child' s abortion."The question asked was, "What do you believe? Should parental rights include parental consent for a minor child seeking an abortion? Please select the option that most closely aligns with your view."Overall, 52% of respondents believed parental consent should be required. Another 10% thought parents should be notified, but their consent should not be required. Only 30% thought neither consent nor notification was called for. The remainder, which rounded to 9%, was undecided.Poll results were divided between Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and the rest of Alberta. Belief in the requirement of parental consent rose in that order, shared by 44% of respondents in Edmonton and 59% of respondents in Alberta, outside of that city, Calgary, or Lethbridge.Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) welcomed the poll, which was published February 5.“An abortion is an irreversible medical decision that takes the life of the smallest member of the human family,” said Jeff Gunnarson, National President of CLC. “It’s only common sense that parents be involved in every major medical decision of their child. . . a consent law would make parents aware of the situation so they can act lovingly to protect both their child and grandchild.”Jack Fonseca, CLC director of political operations said parental rights is already required for medical interventions of far less gravity.“Parents need to give their consent to have an over-the-counter medication like Advil administered to their child at school, he said. You even have to sign permission slips so a child can go to the zoo or a museum with their school," Fonesca said.“So, of course, parents should not be kept in the dark if their underage daughter wants to have a surgical abortion. The same logic also applies to chemical abortions, as well, which are at least as dangerous as the surgical type.”Fonseca added that legislation in this area will benefit teenage girls trapped in sexual abuse. “We know that sexual abusers with power over adolescent girls and young women often utilize abortion to conceal their rape and continue abusing their victims, sometimes for years. Once a baby comes along, however, the jig is up. The pregnancy will reveal to her family that she has been raped, and the authorities can get involved to prosecute the abuser.”