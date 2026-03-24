Alberta positioned to lead in lithium production

Alberta is emerging as a global powerhouse in lithium production, sitting on one of the largest resources in the world, according to a new Alberta Geological Survey report. The province is estimated to have 82.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in place, potentially ranking third globally.Global demand for lithium is surging, driven by batteries, energy storage and advanced technologies. Alberta is moving to turn that potential into a new industry, introducing incentives, streamlining regulatory processes and expanding access to Crown land to support exploration and development. Commercial production could begin as early as 2027, with about two million hectares already leased for lithium exploration.Premier Danielle Smith said the scale of the resource puts Alberta in a position few jurisdictions can match, highlighting the province’s expertise and infrastructure. Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean added that responsible development of lithium could power global clean energy, create jobs, attract investment and strengthen supply chains..Most of Alberta’s lithium — around 95% — is found in the Devonian Leduc Formation, the same geological unit that helped launch the province’s oil industry in 1947.Experts say this alignment with existing infrastructure and technical expertise provides a strong foundation for rapid development.Alberta’s lithium is just one of several critical minerals in the province, including iron, vanadium, rare earth elements, petroleum coke for synthetic graphite production and uranium. Alberta’s lithium resources could supply more than 10 billion electric vehicle battery packs and hold a theoretical revenue potential of US$1 trillion. The province ranked third out of 68 global mining jurisdictions in the Fraser Institute’s Policy Perception Index.