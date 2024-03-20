Alberta post-secondary institutions named NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator Test Centres

Alberta's post-secondary landscape is set to contribute significantly to defence innovation as the University of Alberta (U of A) and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) are designated test centres for the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) network.NATO DIANA is a platform that offers comprehensive support to businesses and innovators, providing training, guidance, access to investors and defence expertise to develop technologies addressing critical defence and security challenges. With the inclusion of the U of A and SAIT as test centers, entrepreneurs and innovators will receive assistance in executing their technology designs, paving the way for exploration into research opportunities with civilian and military applications.Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish, hailed the milestone as a testament to Alberta's position in the global innovation landscape. "This milestone also opens opportunities for Alberta’s tech sector to expand its technology advancements," Glubish stated.Minister of Advanced Education, Rajan Sawhney, underscored the significance of joining NATO DIANA, emphasizing the potential for research expansion and innovation at the intersection of academia and defence. "Joining NATO DIANA presents a tremendous opportunity for the U of A and SAIT to expand their research horizons and drive innovation," Sawhney said.The expansion of DIANA test centers to Alberta solidifies the province's global reputation as an innovation powerhouse. The research conducted in these centres will not only bolster Alberta's international innovation standing but also attract talent and investment to the province's technology and innovation sector.The U of A's strong focus on artificial intelligence positions it as a key player in DIANA's efforts. Bill Flanagan, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Alberta, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This is a natural fit for our institution and our strong research network."Similarly, SAIT's commitment to innovation, particularly in advanced manufacturing and materials, aligns with DIANA's objectives. Dr. David Ross, president and CEO of SAIT, highlighted the institution's progress in tackling industry challenges and emphasized the significance of the announcement.With the addition of the U of A and SAIT, DIANA's network now comprises 23 accelerator sites and 182 test centres across 28 NATO countries, expanding its capacity to support innovators in developing defence technologies.DIANA, established in 2022, aims to harness dual-use innovation for transatlantic defence and security, issuing challenges in specific problem areas and inviting innovators to propose solutions. Canadian innovators have shown keen interest in DIANA, with Canada ranking second in submissions during its inaugural competitive challenges in June 2023.NATO DIANA's Canadian Headquarters is expected to open in Halifax in July, further solidifying Canada's commitment to innovation in defence technology.