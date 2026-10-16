Alberta posts $2.2-billion budget surplus for fifth straight year as Heritage Fund tops $32 billion

Alberta has recorded its fifth consecutive budget surplus, finishing the 2025-26 fiscal year more than $2.2 billion in the black as higher revenues, stronger corporate profits and reduced spending boosted the province's finances.The provincial government announced Friday that the surplus represents a $7.4-billion improvement over its original Budget 2025 forecast, with a sixth consecutive surplus projected for 2026-27.The Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund also reached a record value of more than $32 billion, putting the province on track toward its goal of $35 billion by 2027.Premier Danielle Smith said the results demonstrate Alberta's financial strength despite continued economic uncertainty.“Five consecutive surpluses mean Alberta is on solid ground, and we’re on track for a sixth,” Smith said.“This success reflects a province that works hard, builds big and plans for the long term.”Smith said the government will continue growing the Heritage Fund while supporting businesses, creating opportunities for younger Albertans and strengthening communities.Total provincial revenue reached $79.8 billion in 2025-26, exceeding the original budget forecast by $5.6 billion.The increase included an additional $2.1 billion in investment income, $932 million in corporate income taxes and $867 million in non-renewable resource revenues.The government attributed the stronger resource revenues primarily to a spike in oil prices during March.Provincial spending totalled $77.5 billion, approximately $1.8 billion below the original budget forecast..Finance Minister Jason Nixon said the government intends to maintain spending restraint rather than rely on continued strength in oil prices.“Alberta’s financial strength comes from disciplined decisions and a clear commitment to responsible government,” Nixon said.“We know oil prices can change in a day, and we will not mistake a good year for a guarantee.”Nixon said the province will continue focusing on controlling expenditures, increasing savings, reducing debt and maintaining public services.The Heritage Fund earned $2.4 billion in net income during 2025-26, with all earnings retained to support future growth.The province also contributed another $2.8 billion from surplus cash generated during the previous fiscal year.The government has set a long-term target of growing the Heritage Fund to $250 billion by 2050.The surplus was achieved despite the introduction of Alberta's new 8% personal income tax bracket in 2025.According to the province, the tax reduction saved individual taxpayers up to $750 annually and families up to $1,500.More than 2.3 million Albertans benefited from the lower tax bracket last year, with combined savings exceeding $1.2 billion.The government says the measure gives Alberta the lowest provincial personal income tax bracket in Canada.Alberta also reported improvements in its debt position.Net debt stood at $33.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, down $747 million from the previous year.Debt servicing costs totalled $2.9 billion, approximately $30 million below budget and $277 million less than in 2024-25..The province said lower interest expenses allow more taxpayer money to be directed toward public programs and services.Alberta's economy continued expanding throughout 2025, with real gross domestic product increasing approximately 2.5%.Growth was supported by strong energy production, public infrastructure spending and record housing starts.Employment increased 2.8%, the fastest growth rate among Canadian provinces, while inflation eased to 2%.Alberta also recorded the country's fastest population growth, according to the provincial government.Despite the positive year-end results, the government acknowledged that fluctuations in energy prices, international trade disputes and geopolitical uncertainty continue to pose risks to the province's finances.The government said it will continue managing those risks while maintaining front-line services and supporting economic growth.Alberta's next fiscal update, covering the second quarter of 2026-27, is scheduled for release by the end of November.