Danielle Smith and Japans Kishida

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

 Courtesy of CBC

Ahead of the Japanese prime minister's visit to Ottawa, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith implored the Canadian government to supply Japan with energy.

"Given Alberta's close cultural and economic integration with Japan, and given our role in supplying responsible energy to the world, I urge you to raise Alberta's strong desire to supply affordable, sustainable and reliable energy," Smith said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The only problem with that for the liberano's is that it makes perfect sense and will strengthen the economy. Everything I've heard so far from Premier Smith drives right down the common sense lane with no room for games or virtue signalling. It's funny watching and listening to her critics, you can smell their desperation grasping at straws.

Mars Hill
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Hmm, I wonder what she is up to with this. The realpolitik of Canada means Ont/Que will never allow any Western province to thrive. Doing so would risk losing control of Confederation and being treated by the West as they have treated the West.

Maybe she wants such a request on record before directly selling Alberta products our allies so desperately need?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"Alberta Premier Danielle Smith urges Canada to supply Japan with 'reliable' LNG"

And maybe one day pigs will sprout wings and fly...

G K
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

With all due respect to Mrs Smith we need the gas right here at home. My utilities bill was 1200$ this month. What the f%$k is that?!?!?!?!?!

Forward Thinking
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

2nd that! We need a local price for local products.

Report Add Reply

