"Alberta Premier Danielle Smith urges Canada to supply Japan with 'reliable' LNG"

Ahead of the Japanese prime minister's visit to Ottawa, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith implored the Canadian government to supply Japan with energy.
"Given Alberta's close cultural and economic integration with Japan, and given our role in supplying responsible energy to the world, I urge you to raise Alberta's strong desire to supply affordable, sustainable and reliable energy," Smith said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting Ottawa today to meet with Trudeau and discuss Canada's new Indo-Pacific strategy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other key issues. Kishida, who has been prime minister of Japan since October 2021, is wrapping up his world tour that has seen him travel to Italy, France, the UK.
In the letter sent to Ottawa Wednesday, Smith highlighted Alberta's deep ties with Japan, which has "always included significant engagement on energy issues."
In November 2021, Alberta signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation to expand market access to the province's energy sector. Smith said Westjet's recent announcement of direct flights from Calgary to Tokyo underscores this expanded relationship.
Japan has long been dependent on other countries for natural resources, particularly when it comes to its energy needs. The island nation of 126 million people ranks 78th in oil reserves and 44th in oil production, but only fourth in the world when it comes to oil consumption.
Smith pointed out in 2021, 10% of Japan's Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports came from Russia. In response to its invasion of Ukraine back in February 2022, both Canada and Japan attempted to punish Russia economically by reducing trade with it.
"Alberta is proud to be one of the most responsible producers of oil and gas globally, and we can be the supplier of choice for our allies," Smith said. The premier added Alberta's "unparalleled" energy resources, commitment to reducing emissions, and historical relationship with Japan means it is well-positioned to be a "key contributor to Japan's efforts to diversify its LNG supply."
Smith said she was encouraged to hear Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland recently commit to fast-tracking energy and mining projects in the name of energy security for Canada's allies.
"I am certain it's equally welcome news to our international allies and partners, who are keen to work with us to access and develop our resources."
Canadian provinces are the owners and stewards of their energy resources, according to Smith, which is why they must be included in any federal discussions around energy exports. She said Alberta would be "pleased to help" the federal government develop the business case and participate in the development of a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan for the increased exports of Alberta oil.
"It is critical that Canada maintain a strong presence on the world energy stage, preventing despotic rulers with little regard for the environment and human impacts of their energy production to fill the vacuum," Smith said. "Positioning ourselves to be the preferred supplier of responsibly produced energy to the world is good for our allies and good for all Canadians."
When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Canada back in August, Trudeau was roundly criticized for rejecting the exports of Canadian LNG to Europe. The prime minister said there had "never been a strong business case," and instead signed a deal for Canada to export hydrogen to Germany by 2025.
Smith criticized Trudeau for not capitalizing on Germany's desire for Canadian LNG.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
The only problem with that for the liberano's is that it makes perfect sense and will strengthen the economy. Everything I've heard so far from Premier Smith drives right down the common sense lane with no room for games or virtue signalling. It's funny watching and listening to her critics, you can smell their desperation grasping at straws.
Hmm, I wonder what she is up to with this. The realpolitik of Canada means Ont/Que will never allow any Western province to thrive. Doing so would risk losing control of Confederation and being treated by the West as they have treated the West.
Maybe she wants such a request on record before directly selling Alberta products our allies so desperately need?
And maybe one day pigs will sprout wings and fly...
With all due respect to Mrs Smith we need the gas right here at home. My utilities bill was 1200$ this month. What the f%$k is that?!?!?!?!?!
2nd that! We need a local price for local products.
