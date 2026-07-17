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Alberta producers target overlooked shale gas play for oil growth

Oil producers are breathing new life into a long-dormant shale gas play in Alberta, southwest of Edmonton.
Oil producers are breathing new life into a long-dormant shale gas play in Alberta, southwest of Edmonton.Courtesy of Yangarra Resources Corp.
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