UPDATED: Alberta proposes $1 million fines, jail time for illegal dumping

CALGARY — Illegal dumpers in Alberta could face up to six months behind bars and corporations could be fined as much as $1 million under legislation the provincial government plans to introduce this fall.The proposed amendments to the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act would double maximum fines and introduce minimum penalties as the province moves to crack down on waste abandoned along roadsides, on farms and on public and private land.Individuals would face fines ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, up from the current maximum of $50,000. Proposed jail sentences would range from 30 days to six months.Corporations would face fines between $100,000 and $1 million, compared with the existing maximum of $500,000. The changes would require approval from the legislature.Premier Danielle Smith said illegal dumping forces property owners and taxpayers to shoulder the cost of cleaning up waste left by others.“Illegal dumping damages our environment, violates private property and leaves Albertans paying for someone else’s mess,” said Smith.“Waste must be disposed of responsibly. We’re cracking down so those who choose to break the law face tougher penalties and serious consequences.”The announcement comes amid thousands of reports of illegal dumping in Calgary. According to figures provided by the province, the city received about 30,000 complaints and almost 9,000 service requests related to illegal dumping on municipal property in 2025..Calgary's Saddle Ridge overrun by 'stinky' illegal dumping, city to consider security cameras .The province said those resulted in 165 tickets and three fines.Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the proposed changes would give Alberta the toughest illegal dumping penalties in Canada.“Illegal dumping is not a victimless act,” said Amery. “These proposed changes will make Alberta’s penalties the most severe in the country and send a clear message that those who break the law should bear the costs of their actions.”The government also plans to tighten oversight of waste transfer and storage facilities that handle larger volumes of material or keep waste on site for longer periods.Those facilities would be required to obtain provincial registration and meet additional operating requirements. The province expects the changes to apply to about 150 of Alberta’s 684 waste transfer and storage sites.Lower-risk facilities with shorter storage periods, limited inventories and specific waste types would remain under the existing notification process.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter said the changes would strengthen oversight while protecting communities and property owners.“With stronger oversight of higher-risk waste and storage facilities and tougher penalties for illegal dumping, Alberta is protecting our environment, strengthening communities and standing up for private property owners,” said Hunter.Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the amendments would also give enforcement officers stronger tools to investigate illegal dumping.“By giving officers stronger tools to investigate and enforce the law, we are sending a clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated in Alberta,” said Ellis.The province said it would continue working with municipalities, agricultural organizations, industry and enforcement partners to improve compliance, public reporting and awareness..Men captured illegally dumping trash on farmers' property near Chestermere.In an interview with the Western Standard Grant Hunter, Alberta's Minister of Environment and Protected Areas said that he hopes the new punishments will make the risk of dumping high enough to convince would-be dumpers to just bring their trash to the waste facilities. "The thing that most Albertans are asking, and so I think the way that they want us to go after this is to make sure that the punishment is going to be high enough so that it's a real disincentive for people to do this."Hunter also confirmed that, in addition to the increased fines for dumping, those convicted could face as much as six months in prison."You can get up to six months in jail if you're caught and convicted, and an individual can get up to $100,000 in fines, and a corporation can get up to a million dollars in fines. And this is, I think, making sure that they recognize we're serious about this issue. You cannot do illegal dumping in Alberta."The minister also mentioned that the areas that saw the highest increase in dumping were in Calgary as well as the rural parts of the province. He noted that it is common for those from urban centres to drive into the country to dump their garbage under the assumption that no one lives there and no one will see."They go to these places because there's not a lot of eyes on them, and they can get away with it. So farmers are getting tired of it."Residents who witness illegal dumping or discover suspicious waste are encouraged to contact their municipality and Alberta’s 24-hour environmental response line at 1-800-222-6514.