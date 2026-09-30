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UPDATED: Alberta proposes $1 million fines, jail time for illegal dumping

Premier Danielle Smith on September 30, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith on September 30, 2026. YouTube screenshot
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Mickey Amery
Abpol
Grant Hunter
illegal dumping alberta
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