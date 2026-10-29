Alberta proposes lemon laws, right-to-repair protections and new ticket resale rules

Albertans could soon have more protection when buying defective vehicles, repairing equipment, purchasing resale tickets and guarding against credit fraud under new legislation introduced by the provincial government.Bill 34, the Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, was introduced Wednesday and proposes changes to the Consumer Protection Act aimed at giving consumers more control over their purchases and property.Among the changes are new lemon laws that would allow Albertans who purchase defective vehicles to seek refunds, replacements or other remedies through the courts when serious mechanical problems cannot be repaired.The proposed rules would apply to vehicles within the first three years of purchase or up to 60,000 kilometres.Vehicles could qualify if the same significant defect remains unresolved after three repair attempts or if multiple defects have resulted in 12 unsuccessful repair attempts.“Whether you're buying a vehicle, fixing something you own, protecting your credit or buying tickets to your favourite events, you deserve to know you're protected if something goes wrong,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally.“We're putting common sense back into the rules and giving Albertans more control over their hard-earned money and the things they own.”The legislation would also introduce right-to-repair protections, allowing farmers, vehicle owners and other consumers greater access to the parts, tools and technical information needed to repair their own equipment.The changes could apply to agricultural machinery, vehicles, electronics and household appliances.The government says the measures would reduce reliance on manufacturers, provide more repair options and help prevent costly delays.Specific products and repair requirements would be determined through future regulations..Scott Jespersen, chair of Alberta Grains, welcomed the proposal, saying equipment breakdowns can have serious financial consequences for farmers.“During seeding and harvest, every hour counts,” said Jespersen. “Timely repairs help protect farmers’ investments and crops.”Another proposed change would allow Albertans to freeze access to their credit reports, making it more difficult for criminals to open fraudulent accounts using stolen personal information.The government is also targeting the resale ticket market.Under the legislation, sellers of resale tickets for concerts, sporting events and other live entertainment would be required to clearly disclose prices and additional fees.The province could also introduce limits on ticket resale markups through regulations following consultations.Alberta already prohibits the use of automated bots to purchase tickets.Bill 34 would also restore the Surface Rights Board, which was absorbed into the Land and Property Rights Tribunal in 2021.The government says restoring the board would provide landowners with a dedicated process for resolving disputes involving energy companies, including disagreements over compensation and access to private property.Sandra Desmet, chair of the Wheatland and Area Surface Rights Society, said the move would help landowners and energy companies resolve disputes.“We welcome the re-establishment of the Surface Rights Board, which will provide a much-needed, dedicated forum to effectively address surface rights issues,” said Desmet.The legislation also proposes amendments to the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act that would allow selected liquor stores to sell lottery tickets through a pilot program..Liquor stores currently do not have the same opportunity to sell lottery tickets as gas stations, grocery stores and convenience stores.Ivonne Martinez, president of the Alberta Liquor Store Association, said the pilot could help participating retailers generate additional revenue while offering customers greater convenience.The government says the proposed changes are intended to strengthen consumer protections, improve property rights and reduce barriers for Alberta businesses.The measures would require legislative approval before taking effect, with several details to be established through regulations.