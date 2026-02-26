Alberta Prosperity Project CEO says bullet was real despite RCMP saying it was a pen

CALGARY — Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) CEO Mitch Sylvestre has reiterated that the bullet which was brought to his sporting goods store by an unnamed man was indeed real, despite local police saying it was a pen-shaped lookalike.Bonnyville RCMP issued a statement on Wednesday saying they had received a report on January 29 that a man had brought what appeared to be a bullet into Sylvestres' Source for Sports in Bonnyville, roughly 240 km northeast of Edmonton.Authorities now believe the item was actually a pen resembling a bullet and that one of these pens was provided to police for the investigation.“Police are working with those involved to resolve the stress caused. Police believe there are no public safety concerns, nor a safety risk to the complainant or his staff due to political beliefs or otherwise, for this specific police investigation from the Jan. 29 interaction,” the statement reads.The RCMP also referenced social media posts that were made on February 23, which they said “raised further safety concerns for all involved” and added that public posts could compromise an ongoing investigation."Allowing police to complete various stages of an investigation is extremely important, especially prior to posting anything on social media," Staff Sergeant Lloyd Pinsent, Detachment Commander of Bonnyville RCMP, said..WATCH: Bullet, threat delivered to Alberta independence leader’s store in Bonnyville.Sylvestre, who is the proponent behind the Stay Free Alberta independence referendum, doesn’t believe that the authorities’ conclusion is the right one.“It’s all a lie. They know full well that the guy brought me a live bullet. Nobody would ever bring me a $3 bullet-shaped pen and say this is for Mitch and not leave it there if it was actually for Mitch,” Sylvestre told the Canadian Press.Sylvestre had previously told the Western Standard that the two young female employees who were at the store during the event knew what live ammunition looked like and had been traumatized by the incident, with one being scared to go home alone at night.“It wasn’t a pen. It’s absolute stupidity,” he said, adding he had never met the unnamed man who came into the store before.The APP CEO also stated that he wouldn’t want a bullet-shaped pen and, in the off-hand chance he did, why did the man not leave it for him at the store or come back again to give it to him?Police say the investigation is still ongoing.