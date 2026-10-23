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Alberta Prosperity Project power struggle escalates as Chris Scott threatens legal action

The bitter internal dispute within the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) could be headed to court after Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, accused Jeffrey Rath and Mitch Sylvestre of orchestrating a coup and forcing an unauthorized takeover of the organization.
The bitter internal dispute within the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) could be headed to court after Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, accused Jeffrey Rath and Mitch Sylvestre of orchestrating a coup and forcing an unauthorized takeover of the organization.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Whistle Stop Cafe
Chris Scott
Alberta Prosperity Project
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Dennis Modry
Jeffrey Rath
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
tanya clemens
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