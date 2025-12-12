News

Alberta Prosperity Project submits new sovereignty referendum question after Bill 14 passes

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) has formally filed a new question for an independence referendum.
The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) has formally filed a new question for an independence referendum.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Prosperity Project
Eva Chipiuk
Alberta Independence
Jeffrey Rath
Dr Dennis Modry
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta independence and The Clarity Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news