Alberta pushes for greater say in federal judicial appointments

Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery are calling on Ottawa to reform the federal judicial appointment process, arguing Alberta deserves a stronger voice in selecting judges for the province and the Supreme Court of Canada.In a joint statement, Smith said she has written to Prime Minister Mark Carney requesting meaningful changes to how vacancies are filled on the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, the Alberta Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court. She also urged the federal government to ease bilingualism requirements, which she said fail to reflect Canada’s linguistic diversity in Western Canada and alienate Albertans.“We are simply asking for a formal and meaningful role in the judicial appointment process that would boost public confidence in the administration of justice, support national unity within Alberta, and ensure judicial decision-making reflects the values and expectations of Albertans,” Smith said.Amery pointed to Quebec’s collaborative model for judicial appointments, where a specific board includes members appointed by both the federal government and the province for Supreme Court seats reserved for Quebec. .He argued Alberta should have a similar arrangement to ensure its justice system reflects the province’s diverse population.“To work together and identify highly qualified candidates for current and future vacancies in the judicial system, Alberta’s government has proposed that a Special Advisory Committee be formed consisting of four non-partisan experts from Alberta and the federal government,” Amery said.The province said greater input in judicial appointments would enhance public trust in Canada’s legal system and ensure Alberta’s values are represented at the highest levels of the judiciary.