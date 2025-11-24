Alberta pushes major overhaul of health system with Bill 11

The Alberta government is pitching sweeping changes to the province’s health-care system, unveiling legislation that officials say will boost transparency, clamp down on abuse and give patients more choice.Bill 11, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), tabled Monday, rewrites rules for physicians, drug coverage, food safety and health cards while shifting how Alberta Health Services will operate in the future.Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the bill marks “a new era for health care in Alberta,” arguing the reforms will put patients first by improving access, flexibility and information sharing.A major piece of the overhaul targets drug coverage. Private insurance would become the first payer for Albertans who have it, with public plans acting as a backup. The province says the change is meant to protect taxpayer-funded programs and keep them sustainable. The bill also blocks employers from cutting health benefits for workers aged 65 and older who stay on the job..“People shouldn’t be punished for getting older — it’s that straightforward,” said Social Services Minister Jason Nixon, calling the move long overdue.The bill also cracks down on improper billing. Amendments to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act would introduce penalties for clinics and providers who repeatedly submit inappropriate claims, a change the government says will increase accountability and save money.Food safety rules would see a major rewrite. The Public Health Act and several related regulations would be updated to strengthen training, boost transparency of inspection results and give inspectors more authority to investigate and enforce rules. Interim chief medical officer of health Dr. Sunil Sookram said the overhaul will ensure food establishments “are following best practices” and that enforcement tools keep pace with modern needs..Another significant shift affects health cards. The government wants a new renewal process, the ability to seize or suspend cards that are tampered with and improved information sharing with other ministries to modernize the system. Changes to the Health Information Act would also expand data-sharing to improve patient experience and allow health foundations to contact “grateful patients” in a regulated way.Sharlene Rutherford, CEO of the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, said the move would align Alberta with other provinces while still protecting personal information.The bill also supports the government’s long-term restructuring of Alberta Health Services, clearing the way for AHS to become a hospital-based acute care provider and moving hospital governance into the Provincial Health Agencies Act. The Hospitals Act would be repealed entirely..Perhaps the most controversial change is a new dual practice model for physicians. Doctors would be allowed to work in both public and private settings, something the province says will increase access and choice while maintaining safeguards to protect publicly funded care.“For years, governments across Canada have tried to fix long wait times by spending more money, yet the problem keeps getting worse. Alberta will not accept the status quo. Dual practice gives us a practical, proven tool that lets surgeons do more without asking taxpayers to pay more. It means shorter waits, better outcomes and a stronger health system for everyone," said Premier Danielle Smith.If passed, Bill 11 would amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, Insurance Premiums Act, Health Information Act, Provincial Health Agencies Act and Public Health Act.