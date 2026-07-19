Alberta, Quebec sign AI partnership to modernize government services

Alberta and Quebec have signed a five-year agreement to collaborate on artificial intelligence, with both provinces aiming to use AI to modernize government services, reduce costs and improve efficiency for taxpayers.Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish signed the memorandum of understanding in Quebec City on Monday alongside Quebec Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Minister France-Élaine Duranceau and Quebec Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations Jean Boulet.The agreement formalizes years of cooperation between the provinces on digital government, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.Under the deal, Alberta and Quebec will establish a joint steering committee to identify AI pilot projects, develop a shared work plan and report progress to ministers.Glubish said Alberta has already made significant progress deploying AI across government and believes sharing technology and expertise with Quebec will accelerate innovation in both provinces."Alberta has built incredible momentum putting AI to work for Albertans," Glubish said."The Alberta AI Academy has trained thousands of people, our Velocity White Papers give any government a step-by-step playbook for using AI to modernize aging systems, and we are building enterprise-grade applications faster and at up to 95% less cost to taxpayers."He said the agreement will allow both governments to share best practices, training programs, technology and governance models to improve public services while reducing costs.As part of the partnership, Alberta and Quebec will exchange AI policies, workforce training materials and governance frameworks. The provinces also plan to share source code, technical tools and documentation where appropriate instead of developing duplicate systems independently..Duranceau said the collaboration reflects Quebec's goal of creating a more efficient public service."By pooling our expertise, Quebec and Alberta are drawing on solutions already developed by each of the two governments rather than starting from scratch," she said.She added that artificial intelligence has the potential to accelerate the processing of government files, applications and service requests.Since launching in September 2025, Alberta says its AI Academy has trained more than 2,000 provincial public servants, while more than 15,000 people across Canada have completed courses through the platform.The province has also rolled out Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini AI tools for government employees under formal governance and usage policies.Alberta recently released its open-source Velocity White Papers, a collection of 21 technical papers outlining how AI systems can be used to modernize legacy government technology.The new agreement takes effect immediately, will remain in force for five years and can be terminated by either province with 60 days' written notice.