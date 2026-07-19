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Alberta, Quebec sign AI partnership to modernize government services

Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.
Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Ableg
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
France-Élaine Duranceau
Jean Boulet
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Western Standard
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