Alberta ramps up invasive mussel fight with record inspections and new border controls

Alberta is expanding its aquatic invasive species program heading into the 2026 boating season, adding more inspection stations, stricter border enforcement and new detection technology to keep destructive species like zebra mussels out of provincial waterways.The government says the measures are aimed at protecting lakes, rivers, irrigation systems and critical infrastructure from species that can cause hundreds of millions of dollars in damage if they become established.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter said Alberta is taking a proactive stance as boating season begins, warning that prevention is the only reliable defence against long-term ecological and economic harm.“Alberta is leading the way on aquatic invasive species prevention in Canada,” Hunter said, adding that inspections are essential to stopping contaminated watercraft before they enter provincial waters.From May 1 to September 30, mandatory inspections will be in place for all watercraft entering Alberta through eastern and southern borders. Boats must stop at inspection stations or, if stations are closed, be inspected within seven days before launching in Alberta waters.The province is opening a record 12 inspection stations this year, the most ever deployed in a single season. A new permanent station near Cold Lake is also being developed with a $5 million allocation over two years under Budget 2026..Officials say the Cold Lake site will improve compliance by reducing opportunities for boaters to bypass inspections near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.To strengthen enforcement, Alberta is also expanding its Conservation K-9 program from one to three teams. The specially trained dogs are capable of detecting microscopic zebra mussel larvae hidden on boats, even in hard-to-reach areas.Early testing is also underway using environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling to detect invasive species in lakes and rivers before infestations can spread.Supporters of the program say the expanded efforts are critical to protecting both ecosystems and industry. Alberta Invasive Species Council executive director Megan Evans said strong inspection and awareness programs are essential to preventing new introductions.Alberta’s irrigation sector has also backed the initiative. Alberta Irrigation Districts Association chair Richard Phillips said invasive mussels pose a serious threat to agriculture and water infrastructure across the province.Alberta maintains some of the strictest penalties in North America for non-compliance, including fines of $4,200 for failing to stop at inspection stations and $600 for failing to remove a boat drain plug.In 2025 alone, nearly 22,000 boats were inspected, with 13 found carrying invasive mussels attempting to enter the province — all originating from outside Alberta, including other provinces and the United States.