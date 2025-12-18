News

Alberta RCMP arrest 14 priority offenders in recent province-wide blitz

The Alberta RCMP arrested 14 offenders as part of their recent blitz targeting crimes against critical infrastructure sites.
A screenshot from RCMP footage of officers pursuing Christopher Stebbings.
A screenshot from RCMP footage of officers pursuing Christopher Stebbings.Alberta RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Rcmp
RCMP Blitz
Christopher Sebbings
Aaron Robertson
Adam Filipcic
Luke Halvorson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news