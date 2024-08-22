Alberta RCMP arrest barricaded man who threatened them with sharpened hockey stick, threw feces

A 29-year-old Innisfail man, Keenan Joseph Sziva, faces multiple charges following a series of violent incidents with the RCMP.On August 17, Innisfail RCMP responded to a call regarding a dispute where it was determined that Sziva had allegedly assaulted a victim by punching him. Sziva was arrested and later released with conditions.However, on Tuesday, Sziva returned to the same property in violation of his release conditions. When officers arrived, Sziva allegedly threatened to assault them if they entered the residence. The RCMP secured a warrant and attempted to negotiate Sziva's surrender, but the situation escalated when he allegedly attempted to attack the officers with a sharpened hockey stick and threw human feces at them.The officers deployed pepper spray and a Taser, but both were ineffective. Sziva then barricaded himself in a bathroom. The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in to assist, and after deploying CS gas into the bathroom, Sziva finally surrendered without further incident.Sziva has been charged with assault, breach of release conditions, and four counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon. He was remanded into custody following a Judicial Interim Release hearing and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on August 27.