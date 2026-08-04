Alberta RCMP charge school supervisor after student hit with belt at Mennonite school

An adult supervisor at a private Mennonite school in northern Alberta has been charged with assault with a weapon after RCMP say a student was physically disciplined with a belt, leaving bruising and red marks.Fort Vermilion RCMP launched an investigation after a concerned parent reported the alleged incident on May 20. Police say the child had visible bruising and red marks across his thigh after being struck with what investigators describe as a machine belt.The Western Alberta District General Investigation Section took over the case and, with assistance from Fort Vermilion RCMP, executed a search warrant at the school. Officers seized a machine belt along with documents related to the investigation.Police say their investigation found that corporal punishment using a "strap" was an established disciplinary practice at Blumenort Mennonite School, Wilson Prairie Mennonite School and Tompkins Mennonite School under a shared constitution signed by parents.RCMP also determined that educators at the schools are not provincially accredited teachers and are instead considered adults supervising children.As a result of the investigation, Eva Bueckert, 37, of Cleardale, Alta., has been charged with assault with a weapon.She is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Vermilion on Aug. 11."We want the public to understand that these forms of corporal punishments are criminal offences and will be treated as such," said Cpl. Scott Coleman of the Western Alberta District General Investigation Section.Coleman added that Alberta's Ministry of Education and Childcare has been notified of the investigation to help prevent further harm to children.