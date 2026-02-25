Alberta RCMP disable stolen sheriff patrol vehicle after high-speed pursuit near Spruce Grove

A stolen Alberta sheriff patrol vehicle was recovered Tuesday night after a dangerous pursuit that saw RCMP cruisers ram the suspect’s vehicle to bring it to a stop west of Edmonton.According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers were alerted at approximately 10:12 p.m. that a marked Alberta sheriff’s cruiser had been stolen by an individual who had been under arrest.Alberta RCMP worked alongside the Alberta Sheriffs Branch and the RCMP Real Time Operations Centre to track the vehicle as it travelled near Gunn, Alta.Mounties deployed a tire deflation device during the pursuit, but police said the suspect continued driving despite flattened tires. As the vehicle approached Spruce Grove, officers forced it into a ditch. The driver managed to get back onto the roadway and entered oncoming traffic, escalating the danger to the public.An RCMP cruiser then made contact with the stolen patrol vehicle, disabling it and ending the pursuit..A 42-year-old Spruce Grove resident was taken to hospital with injuries. Police say charges are pending and include flight from police, escape lawful custody, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief over $5,000 and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.The accused is expected to appear before a justice of the peace once the charges are formally sworn. Police say the individual’s name will be released at that time.