Alberta RCMP investigate homicide after woman found dead in St. Albert apartment, baby also believed killed

St. Albert RCMP are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman after her remains were discovered in an apartment near Rivercrest Cres. on Frday. The deceased is believed to be Ayla Egotik-Learn. Early in the investigation, officers learned that her 9-month-old daughter, Braylee Beasley, was missing, raising urgent concerns for the child’s safety. Authorities quickly identified a suspect and arrested 33-year-old St. Albert resident Christopher William Beasley on Jan. 27 at a local hotel.Beasley has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ayla’s death and two counts of indignity to a body, which pertain to both Ayla and Braylee. He appeared before a Justice of the Peace and has been remanded into custody, with his next court date set for Feb. 2, at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert.RCMP currently believe Braylee is deceased. .Efforts to recover her remains are ongoing, though officers say they have some understanding of her location and are not requesting public assistance at this time.“This investigation saw the rapid deployment of experienced investigators performing hundreds of individual tasks in a short period of time,” said Insp. Wayne Stevenson, Operations Officer with Alberta RCMP Serious Crime Branch.“These tasks included working with the medical examiner, conducting interviews, gathering forensic evidence, obtaining judicial authorizations, and more. I thank our officers for their continued commitment to this and other investigations that truly make a difference.”Stevenson added that the case is a tragic reminder of the human cost behind every major investigation.“A woman and her child should be planning tomorrow, not being mourned today. I am deeply saddened for this family and extend my heartfelt condolences to all those that loved them.”