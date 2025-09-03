Alberta RCMP issues 1,661 tickets over Labour Day weekend; Four people die in road wrecks

Alberta RCMP handed out 1,661 tickets during enhanced traffic enforcement over the Labour Day long weekend.From Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, police issued 789 tickets for speeding, 34 for distracted driving, and 19 for not wearing a seatbelt. Officers also removed 99 impaired drivers from the roads, including 70 who received Immediate Roadside Sanction FAILs and 19 who received WARNs.RCMP reported 54 injury-causing collisions over the weekend, including four fatalities..“Fatal motor vehicle collisions are often avoidable,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull of Alberta RCMP Traffic. “We are reminded of this every long weekend when lives are lost due to factors such as drugs, alcohol, and speeding.”Police are urging drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired, to delay travel if road conditions are poor, and to allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.Authorities are also reminding Albertans to call 911 if they spot dangerous driving.