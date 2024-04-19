Alberta RCMP issues warning after seizure of deadly drug mixture

Grande Prairie RCMP has issued a public warning after receiving a report from Health Canada regarding a dangerous drug mixture seized on February 28. The drug, which contained Fluorofentanyl mixed with Bromazolam, has raised serious concerns due to its lethal potential.The analyzed drug, which was oval in size and stamped with "20" and "SS," marks the first recorded instance of Bromazolam in Alberta. Bromazolam has been linked to nine fatal overdoses in New Brunswick in 2022, according to a report published by the Government of New Brunswick. Notably, naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, is not effective in reversing the effects of Bromazolam. This poses a significant challenge for first responders, as any fentanyl laced with Bromazolam would require additional doses of naloxone and may still result in fatalities.The warning comes amidst concerning statistics on opioid-related deaths in Alberta. According to the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System report, from January to November 2023, there were 1,706 opioid-related deaths and 57 benzodiazepine-related deaths. Compared to the same period in 2022, these numbers represent a 24% increase in opioid-related deaths and a 32.5% increase in benzodiazepine-related deaths.Furthermore, in 2023, Alberta RCMP responded to approximately 1,100 opioid-related calls for service, with 368 of these calls resulting in fatalities. Naloxone deployments by Alberta RCMP have also increased by 31.3% since 2022, with 67 deployments reported.The RCMP urges anyone with information about illegal drug activity, particularly involving fentanyl or other dangerous substances, to contact their local police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can report information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com. Additionally, individuals can access RCMP news and information and report crime online by downloading the Alberta RCMP app from the Apple App or Google Play store.