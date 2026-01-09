Alberta RCMP officer and wife face multiple fraud charges

An Alberta RCMP officer and his wife are facing multiple fraud and theft charges following an investigation by the province’s Serious Crimes Branch.The probe began in May 2024 after authorities were alerted to a possible scheme involving a serving RCMP member and his spouse targeting Piikani Resource Development Ltd.Const. Grant Shade, 42, and Katrina Shade, 40, both of Pincher Creek, Alta., were charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. Katrina Shade had worked for Piikani Resource Development Ltd., while Cst. Shade is stationed at the Piikani detachment. He was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.Both are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18, 2026, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Macleod.Cst. Shade joined the RCMP in 2021 and is currently suspended with pay. As the matter remains before the courts, the RCMP declined further comment.