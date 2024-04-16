Alberta RCMP officer cleared in killing of axeman

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared an RCMP officer in the fatal shooting of a man who was coming at him with an axe.According to ASIRT's findings, the April 3, 2021 incident unfolded when the RCMP received a call reporting disturbances around a residence on O’Chiese First Nation at 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the subject officer (SO) parked near the northwest corner of the residence and approached the door, where he engaged in a conversation with the affected person (AP). The AP, who was later identified as having outstanding warrants for his arrest, eventually closed the door despite the SO's attempts to keep it open.Subsequently, the AP exited the residence carrying an axe at 10:37 a.m. Surveillance footage captured the AP yelling and brandishing the axe as he approached the SO. Despite repeated commands from the SO to drop the weapon, the AP continued to advance towards him. In response to the perceived threat, the SO drew his handgun and fired six shots at the AP, who succumbed to his injuries.ASIRT's investigation included a comprehensive review of video evidence, witness interviews, and forensic analysis of the scene. The examination of the evidence led ASIRT to conclude that the SO's actions were within the bounds of the law and justified under s. 25 and s. 34 of the Criminal Code. These sections provide provisions for police officers to use force in self-defence or in defence of others when facing imminent threats.In a statement released by Assistant Executive Director Matthew Block on Tuesday, ASIRT highlighted that the SO's response was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable given the circumstances. The investigation further concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO had committed an offence.The O’Chiese First Nation is 50 km north of Rocky Mountain House.