Alberta RCMP officer shoots man after armed domestic incident in Fox Creek

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a suspect during an armed domestic incident in Fox Creek early Tuesday morning following hours of unsuccessful negotiations.Fox Creek RCMP responded about 10:15 p.m. on to reports of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on 5A St. between 7th and 8th Ave.Police established a containment perimeter as additional RCMP officers arrived. The RCMP Critical Incident Program, including the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators, was deployed to the scene.According to RCMP, officers spent several hours attempting to persuade the male suspect to surrender peacefully.At approximately 5:18 a.m., police said a confrontation occurred between officers and the suspect, resulting in an RCMP officer discharging a service firearm and striking the man.Responding officers immediately provided advanced medical care before the suspect was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.No police officers were injured during the incident.Fox Creek is approximately 260 km northwest of Edmonton by road..As required under Alberta law, the RCMP notified the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which has launched an independent investigation into the shooting.The RCMP said it will fully cooperate with ASIRT's investigation and has also initiated its own internal review of the incident.The internal review will examine RCMP training, policies, the police response and the involved officer's duty status.The force said incidents involving police use of force are difficult for everyone involved and emphasized its commitment to accountability and transparency.