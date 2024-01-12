Alberta RCMP officers cleared in arrest that left man a quadriplegic

Two Alberta RCMP officers have been cleared after using a "leg sweep" during an arrest that left a suspect a quadriplegic.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has concluded its investigation into an incident involving two Mounties accused of aggravated assault, resulting in quadriplegic paralysis for the affected person (AP). Executive Director Michael Ewenson released the findings on Friday, stating the officers were lawfully placed and acting properly in the execution of their duties.The incident occurred on June 11 2022, near Wanham, 100 km north of Grande Prairie, when two RCMP officers, identified as SO1 and SO2, responded to reports of a break-in. AP and another individual were found on a property stealing copper wire. The situation escalated when AP resisted arrest, leading to a use of force by the officers.The AP claimed he was slammed to the ground, causing a spinal cord injury resulting in quadriplegia. However, the video evidence contradicted this account, showing AP was subjected to a leg sweep, causing him to fall.The medical records supported the cause of AP's paralysis, indicating a C3 ASIA A complete spinal cord injury due to an axial load injury. The records also revealed that AP was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident.ASIRT examined the use of force applied by the officers, emphasizing that under section 25 of the Criminal Code, police officers are permitted to use as much force as necessary for the execution of their duties. The leg sweep used on AP was deemed a commonly utilized control technique and the resulting injury was considered an unintended consequence of a lawful use of force.The investigation concluded that the leg sweep was proportionate, reasonably necessary and within the range of possible reasonable responses given the circumstances. Ewenson stated the officers were justified in their actions and did not engage in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct.