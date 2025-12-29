Alberta RCMP says it will stay focused on public safety as province weighs new police force

The Alberta RCMP says it will continue prioritizing day‑to‑day public safety as the province considers a recommendation to replace the national police service with a new Alberta Police Service.In a statement responding to the Alberta Next Panel’s report, Commanding Officer Deputy Commissioner Trevor Daroux said decisions about who delivers policing in the province are up to the Alberta government, but emphasized that RCMP members remain committed to serving communities “professionally, impartially, and independently.”Daroux praised RCMP employees for their work amid what he described as an uncertain environment, saying members continue to show “professionalism, compassion, and resilience” whether on the front lines or behind the scenes.The RCMP currently provides policing to about 20% of Albertans in rural areas and another 20% through municipal contracts in communities such as Red Deer and Brooks — covering roughly 40% of the population across 95% of Alberta’s landmass.Daroux acknowledged ongoing concerns about staffing and police visibility in rural regions, noting that recruitment challenges are affecting agencies across North America. However, he said the force has seen progress, with more than 4,600 applications received since April 2024 and new officers now being placed in communities..He also pointed to the province’s Police Funding Model, which he said has allowed the RCMP to expand capacity. According to Daroux, the funding has supported the addition of 279 police officers — 136 of them directly into detachments — along with 242 civilian positions, including 77 supporting detachment operations.The RCMP has also used the funding to modernize operations, adding a Real-Time Operations Centre, expanding its drone program, increasing investigative resources, and creating a third Emergency Response Team. Daroux said these upgrades helped the force respond quickly to a recent dangerous incident in the County of Grande Prairie.He added that these efforts, combined with community cooperation, have contributed to Alberta’s crime rate dropping to its lowest point in five years.Daroux acknowledged that uncertainty around the province’s policing future is weighing on both communities and RCMP families. But he stressed that public safety “is not a matter for debate” and said the RCMP will continue operating without interruption while the province considers its next steps.“Regardless of what is ultimately decided, our priority remains unchanged,” Daroux said. “That priority is — and will always be — the people of Alberta.”