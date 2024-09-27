Alberta RCMP say Smith is wrong over its staffing issues

The Alberta RCMP has issued corrections following remarks made by Premier Danielle Smith at the Alberta Municipalities Convention in Red Deer, clarifying details about the current state of RCMP staffing and vacancy rates. The premier’s comments, according to the RCMP, inaccurately reflected the number of officers and vacancies within the provincial policing force.During her address, Smith discussed the state of the Alberta RCMP, but some of her statements were misinformed, the agency said. The RCMP clarified that the vacancy rate within the provincial policing contract is 17.3%, equating to 306 unfilled positions out of a total of 1,772 police officer roles.Of these, 124 positions remain unfilled, while the remaining 182 are officers on leave due to illness, maternity-related reasons, or other special circumstances. These figures, according to the RCMP, are communicated to the province on a monthly basis."We recognize that vacancy rates, recruiting, and retention are substantial concerns for citizens," the RCMP said in the release. However, they emphasized that the challenges they face are not unique to Alberta, as police services across the province are struggling with hiring.In response to staffing shortages, the Alberta RCMP has launched a significant recruitment drive. To date, over 1,400 applicants from Alberta have applied, with expectations to double that number by the end of the year. The campaign has also seen a 77% increase in applicants over the past five years, including a record number of diverse candidates."Recruiting can’t be the only solution we focus on," the RCMP acknowledged. They are continually evaluating their service delivery models to ensure efficiency and effectiveness, in consultation with the communities they serve.Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, reaffirmed the force’s dedication to Albertans. "The employees of the Alberta RCMP are fiercely proud of the policing services they provide," he said. "We are here to serve and protect Albertans, and we will continue to do so with dedication and integrity.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.