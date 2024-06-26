Alberta RCMP seek help in identifying male murder victim found in stolen truck

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate a homicide case after human remains were found in Bow Valley Provincial Parkn ear Calgary, on November 3, 2023. An autopsy confirmed the remains were those of a male and deemed the death a homicide.The remains were discovered inside a stolen white 1998 Dodge Ram truck, bearing Alberta license plate CNF1057. The truck was reported stolen from the Dalhousie neighborhood in northwest Calgary on October 24, 2023.The RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male victim and gathering information about the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or their local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.