Alberta RCMP to field test body-worn cameras

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Alberta has embarked on a field test of body-worn cameras and a new digital evidence management system for its officers. Body-worn cameras are recognized as valuable tools that can independently and objectively capture interactions between police officers and the public. The video evidence collected is expected to play a crucial role in fostering transparency, accountability and building trust within the community.Frontline members in Grande Prairie, St. Paul, and Parkland County, Alberta, have begun field testing the body-worn cameras as part of a comprehensive 8- to 10-week trial starting this month. The initiative is not exclusive to Alberta, as similar tests are concurrently underway in RCMP detachments in Nova Scotia and Nunavut.The body-worn cameras, usually worn in the middle of the officers' chests, will be visibly recording when a red light is activated on the camera. The field test represents the final stage of the procurement process and will provide crucial insights to inform the wider roll-out to RCMP detachments across the country."If the contractor demonstrates the ability to meet all contractual requirements during field tests, they will be confirmed as the provider of body-worn cameras and the digital evidence management system for the RCMP," it said in a release.Following the completion of the field tests, a phased national roll-out is expected to commence, with an estimated timeline of 12 to 18 months. Once implemented, body-worn cameras and the digital evidence management system are poised to become the national standard for general duty frontline RCMP officers, reinforcing a commitment to transparency, accountability and public trust.The move aligns with a broader trend within law enforcement agencies globally, recognizing the importance of technological solutions in enhancing policing practices and community relations.