Alberta RCMP warn 2026 could see most traffic deaths in more than a decade

Alberta could record its deadliest year on RCMP-patrolled roads in more than a decade as traffic fatalities surge well above last year's levels.Alberta RCMP recorded 192 traffic deaths in its jurisdiction through Aug. 31, up from 144 during the same period in 2025.Police warned that if historical trends continue, the province could finish 2026 with 274 fatalities, the highest number since 2015.RCMP typically record about 82 traffic fatalities between September and December.June was the only month so far this year in which fatalities were below the four-year monthly average. Every other month exceeded the average.“Behind these numbers are families, friends, and neighbours grieving the loss of someone they loved,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull of Alberta RCMP Traffic.“A few seconds of poor decision-making can have lifelong consequences. That's why we're asking every Albertan to stay focused and make safe choices on the road.”Police are also reporting increases in traffic injuries and dangerous driving offences.The number of collisions resulting in non-fatal injuries has increased 24% compared with 2022.RCMP officers issued 570 tickets between January and August to motorists caught travelling at least 50 km/h over the speed limit. Police said it was the highest number recorded since 2022.Distracted driving offences involving handheld electronic devices or other distracting behaviour have increased 52% since 2022.Impaired driving offences involving alcohol or drugs are up 15%, while driving without due care or attention has increased 14%.Intersection violations are up 13% over the same period..RCMP said excessive speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are among the preventable behaviours contributing to serious crashes and fatalities.Police urged passengers to speak up when drivers are behaving dangerously and reminded Albertans not to allow friends to drive while impaired.“Most traffic fatalities are preventable,” RCMP said. “Safe roads require safe choices.”Police said motorists should recognize the lasting consequences of fatal collisions for families and communities.“Traffic fatalities leave empty spaces that never get filled,” RCMP said. “Everyone has somewhere to be. Get home safely.”