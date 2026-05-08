Alberta RCMP warns outlaw motorcycle gang activity expected to rise as riding season begins

Alberta RCMP is warning the public that the return of motorcycle season is expected to bring increased activity from outlaw motorcycle gangs across the province, along with a heightened police presence on Alberta roads and highways.Police say Albertans may notice more motorcycles linked to outlaw groups at gas stations, along major routes, and during weekend gatherings and organized rides, which are typically when such activity peaks.“Satan’s Choice Motorcycle Club is expanding across Canada and throughout Alberta,” the RCMP said in a statement, adding that the group’s growth could increase tensions with other established outlaw motorcycle gangs, including the Hells Angels.Authorities are advising the public to stay clear of known gang gatherings and areas where outlaw motorcycle gang activity is present.“Albertans are encouraged to avoid OMGs and areas with OMG activity,” police said.The Alberta RCMP says it is working alongside policing partners to monitor and disrupt criminal activity linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs. Officials say dedicated resources are being deployed to help reduce risks to public safety, particularly on busy travel corridors and during peak riding periods.Police also emphasized the importance of public reporting if suspicious activity is observed.“If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service,” the RCMP said. “If you see a crime in progress, call 911.”For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), visiting www.P3Tips.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app available on Apple and Android devices.Non-emergency concerns within Alberta RCMP jurisdictions can also be reported by calling 310-RCMP (7267).